Trupti Khamkar on fer first on-screen romance in 'Girgit'

Mumbai, Oct 18 The rise of the digital space has given us stellar artistes. One such name is Trupti Khamkar, who has impressed the audience with her work. The talented actress made her foray in the world of entertainment with the sketches of the comedy collective AIB which went on to become massive hits.

Her comic timing and flawless performances impressed the audience to a great extent. With 'Tumhaari Sulu' and 'The White Tiger' where she starred alongside prominent talents like Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she reached the Indian households amassing an even greater following. And now, the actress is all set for her upcoming thriller series titled 'Girgit' in which she plays a con girl.

The series is set to have a bilateral release on ALT Balaji and MX player and will see the actress playing the lead and romancing for the first time on-screen. Talking about her experience of shooting for the series, Trupti revealed how initially she was a bundle of nerves as this was something new for her. She says, "I have never done a romantic scene or anything close to it ever on-screen, which made me more conscious."

But soon, she overcame the nervousness, "Days before the shoot, I was a little nervous, my director comforted me as I had to look fearless in the shot, if I looked scared the scene might have lost its essence. The first few takes were a little off but later I got comfortable and confident and the end result was very good," she added.

Trupti feels grateful for the opportunities that have come her way and pledges to enthrall the audience with her work. "I am lucky that I am very passionate about my career and such an opportunity only comes with a lot of effort and hard work," she concluded.

Girgit is a seven-part thriller series that digs into the slimy layers of the dark secrets and brings forth the varying shades of its characters and how they change colours akin to a chameleon when pushed against the wall. It tells the limits that the human mind can go to when it finds itself drowning in troubled waters.

The series directed by Santosh Shetty also stars Taniya Kalra, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Samar Vermani and Ashmita Jaggi, it centres on the murder investigation of a highly dysfunctional relationship and how it gets twisted in knots as it progresses. The series is set to stream on ALTBalaji & MX player on October 27.

