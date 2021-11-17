TV actor Rohan Mehra said Bigg Boss fame is short-lived fame, see full report

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Rohan Mehra commented on the most controversial show Bigg Boss he remarked on the short-lived fame of Bigg Boss. Actor Rohan Mehra who had also participated in Bigg Boss 10 said in an Interview that Bigg Boss fame is only short-lived fame."Till the time the new season hadn't started creating a buzz, I was enjoying the Bigg Boss fame. Even when I went to Dubai people recognized me, so for me, it reached an international level. It was fun but it is short-lived. So one has to use that popularity and fame well. That is the best time and during that time some big opportunities can be grabbed."

He further added "That time is very important and one needs to make the most of it. You need to know how to cash in on that short-lived fame. As soon as a new season comes in, the craze for the old contestants dies down."

Talking about career perspective Rohan appeared in Hindi Television series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naksh Singhania, Sasural Simar Ka as Sameer Kapoor. He got his biggest breakthrough in Bigg Boss 10.