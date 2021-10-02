TV actress Leena Jumani talks about the decision that changed her life

Mumbai, Oct 2 Popular television actress Leena Jumani has opened up on a decision she took which turned out to be life changing for her.

Leena, who started working at the Stock Market at a young age, recalls one phone call from Balaji Telefilms which changed her life.

Talking about the same, the actress recalled: "I was only 16 when I was offered an opportunity in the Gujarati Film industry. However, after my brief journey there, I started working at the Stock Market. I wanted to support my family as much as I could and I got a really good role at MCX, so I took it up. But my passion continued to be acting."

"After a few years, I randomly shared my pictures with Balaji Telefilms for a show they were casting for, and I didn't think I would get it. But by God's grace, I got selected and was called for an audition. This decision turned out to be a life-changer for me and I must say I love working as an actor," she added.

On the work front, Leena currently features in the Zee TV daily soap 'Kumkum Bhagya' where she plays the role of Tanu.

