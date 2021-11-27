TV actress Pooja Banerjee broke all the stereotype, shot 3 dance sequel during her pregnancy

Television actress Pooja Banerjee gave the perfect example of women empowerment, she defiantly showed everyone what women could do and how strong are they.

TV series Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee is expecting a child soon, recently the actress shared her pregnancy news, her fans and family was so happy after hearing the good news. But do you know Pooja is also working during her pregnancy yes, you read that correctly the actress broke all the stereotypes by working on the show during her pregnancy.

During the talk with Filmybeat, the actress said that she is working even in the pregnancy she even shot 3 sequel dance songs. "I've been working each day, and it's going to be a working pregnancy for me as the doctors have given me a thumbs up. Although the working hours of reduced, I did three dance sequences during my pregnancy."

The actress is also grateful to the markers for their support "Also, the makers have been quite considerate and accommodative, and plan things according to my comfort. So I'm grateful for that," Pooja added.

On the work front, the actress is currently appearing on the TV series Kumkum Bhagya, She is popularly known for her characters like Tejal Mazumdar in Star Plus's Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.



