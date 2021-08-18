TV, movies, OTT: Eijaz Khan talks about his first love

Mumbai, Aug 18 Eijaz Khan has dabbled in all three mediums of entertainment television, films and the web space. The actor tags the small screen as his first love as it helped him figure out who he was.

Eijaz rose to fame with his performances in television shows such as 'Kkavyanjali', and 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa'. He has starred in films such as 'Tanu Wed Manu' franchise, among many others.

In the web space, he took everyone by surprise with his performance in the show 'City Of Dreams'.

"I learned and honed my craft in television, I made my mistakes in television, I figured out who I was in television. So, television will always be my first love," Eijaz told .

"I would love to do more television but unfortunately the parameter of TV is such that I have to give one year of my life to it, three years to set it up, six years for the show to get set up and unfortunately if it doesn't work then three months to get out of it. Which at my age is a luxury..." the 45-year-old actor added.

Talking about working in the digital space, Eijaz says it gives him the opportunity to explore his craft.

"So, with web shows it gives me a brilliant opportunity to actually explore different facets of my craft. There is something else coming," he said.

Eijaz added: "I have never played a handicapped person so I am playing that, that won't happen on television unfortunately. So, right now I am focussing on the OTT platforms and web shows."

