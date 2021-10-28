Twitter Reactions: Celebs celebrate Aryan Khan's release from jail in drugs case

October 28, 2021

Twitter Reactions: Celebs celebrate Aryan Khan's release from jail in drugs case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, bail three weeks after he was arrested in connection with a drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3.A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. “All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said. The accused, however, will not be released from jail tonight. Aryan will come out of jail tomorrow or till Saturday. Following the same, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani expressed her gratitude for all the "love and prayers". Apart from Pooja many Bollywood celebs and well-wishers of Aryan and Shah Rukh also reacted taking to Social media to Aryan’s Bail. 

