Twitter Reactions: Celebs celebrate Aryan Khan's release from jail in drugs case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, bail three weeks after he was arrested in connection with a drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3.A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. “All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said. The accused, however, will not be released from jail tonight. Aryan will come out of jail tomorrow or till Saturday. Following the same, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani expressed her gratitude for all the "love and prayers". Apart from Pooja many Bollywood celebs and well-wishers of Aryan and Shah Rukh also reacted taking to Social media to Aryan’s Bail.

समय जब न्याय करता है,

तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

I want to have a blast tonight! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021