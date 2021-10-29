Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on Puneet Rajkumar's sudden death

Veteran actor Puneet Rajkumar died of a sudden heart attack today, October 29. after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai was present at the hospital to check on the 46-year-old actor. Sources also state that Puneeth's elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar and Yash were there at the premises.

On the acting front, he was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', directed by Santhosh Ananddram. He had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's 'James', alongside Priya Anand. He was about to begin shooting for 'Dvitva', directed by Pawan Kumar from November 1. In a career spanning two decades as a hero, Puneeth, fondly called Appu and Powerstar, acted in several successful films and had one of the largest fanbases in the Kannada film industry.

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

Cannot believe what I’m hearing 😔 Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. 💔😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP#Gonetoosoon#PuneethRajkumarpic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021