Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on Puneet Rajkumar's sudden death

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2021 02:32 PM2021-10-29T14:32:10+5:302021-10-29T14:33:45+5:30

Veteran actor Puneet Rajkumar died of a sudden heart attack today, October 29. after suffering a massive cardiac arrest ...

Veteran actor Puneet Rajkumar died of a sudden heart attack today, October 29. after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai was present at the hospital to check on the 46-year-old actor. Sources also state that Puneeth's elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar and Yash were there at the premises. 

On the acting front, he was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', directed by Santhosh Ananddram. He had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's 'James', alongside Priya Anand. He was about to begin shooting for 'Dvitva', directed by Pawan Kumar from November 1. In a career spanning two decades as a hero, Puneeth, fondly called Appu and Powerstar, acted in several successful films and had one of the largest fanbases in the Kannada film industry. 

 

