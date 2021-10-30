Two of Puneeth Rajkumar's fans die of heart attack after actor's sudden demise

Puneeth Rajkumar's fan alleged died of heart attack after hearing the news of the actor's death. The deceased identified as Parashuram Devammanvar suffered a heart attack in Shidolli village in Belagavi district, Karnataka. He died at 11 pm last night. Reportedly, he collapsed after hearing the news about Puneeth Rajkumar's death. Puneeth died of a heart attack on October 29 at the age of 46. His mortal remains have been kept at Kanteerava stadium for public homage.

Another fan named Muniyappa (30), from Marur village in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, was shocked to learn about the death of his beloved star. As soon as Puneeth’s death’s news broke, the fan collapsed citing chest pain. He was declared dead on the spot due to a massive heart attack.

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is fondly called Appu or Power Star by his fans, died due to a massive heart attack on October 29. Post this, Dr Bhujang Shetty got a call from Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth Pajkumar's brother to retrieve his eyes for donation. Puneeth Rajkumar became the 3rd member of his family to donate his eyes after his father Dr Rajkumar in 2006 and his mother Parvathamma in 2017.Taking to Twitter, fellow actor and friend of Puneeth Rajkumar, Chetan Kumar, also pledged to donate his eyes. He tweeted, "While I was at hospital to see Appu Sir, a medical group came to remove his eyes in 6-hour window after death Appu Sir—like Dr Rajkumar & @NimmaShivanna—donated his eyes. Following in their footsteps & in Appu Sir’s memory, we must all pledge to donate our #eyes as well. I do so (sic)."Puneeth Rajkumar will be cremated with full state honours on October 31, Sunday. The cremation will happen at Bengaluru's Kanteerava studio next to his father's memorial. Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two children, Drithi and Vandhitha.

