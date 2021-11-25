Tyga won't be charged with felony in domestic violence case

American rapper Tyga will not be charged with a felony in a domestic case that his ex Camaryn Swanson accused him of a few months back.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the police passed the rapper's DV case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office so they could decide if they wanted to file charges against Tyga.

But, according to the LA County DA, the case has now been kicked over to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office and that means he won't be charged with a felony because only the DA's Office can charge folks with a felony.

TMZ broke the story that Tyga was arrested for felony domestic violence last month, turning himself into authorities after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, claimed he got physical with her.

Camaryn filed a police report, claiming Tyga hit her and she later posted a video showing her alleged injuries. Tyga's camp claims her allegations are "false and will be disproven."

The exes reportedly started dating early this year, and in March they went Instagram official. It's unclear when they split, but sources told TMZ that it happened before the alleged incident.

Sources told TMZ that Camaryn's injuries and the evidence did not rise to a felony charge and that's the reason it was passed to the City Attorney.

However, Tyga is not completely off the hook yet; according to TMZ, he could still be hit with a misdemeanour by the City Attorney, but he doesn't have to worry about a felony anymore.

( With inputs from ANI )

