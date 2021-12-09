Unseen picture of Mukesh Ambani's grandson Prithvi celebrating his Diwali with family in London

The great and richest family of India, Ambani's never fails to be in the headlines. They are the center of attraction in the country, everything about them is unique and special, from their wedding to newborn babies. And the last three years have been like a festival in the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married in 2018, and Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in 2019, after the year in 2020 couple welcomed their baby boy to the world whom they named, Prithvi Akash Ambani.



The spokesperson of the Ambani family, release the statement to announce the arrival of Prithvi Akash Ambani, which reads, “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families".



Since then Prithvi Ambani has become the star member of the family, netizens always look excited to see a glimpse of the baby boy here what we have for you, the unseen picture of Prithvi with his family, celebrating Diwali in London, it also spotted Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani in the frame.