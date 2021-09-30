Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya's expressions from 'Rangeela' on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Mumbai, Sep 30 Actress Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

After Mubeen Saudagar (as Aamir Khan) and Gaurav Dubey (as Jackie Shroff) performed a spoof act on the film 'Rangeela', Urmila mimicked Aditya's expressions and parts from the 'Rangeela Re' title track.

For the lesser known, Aditya Narayan made his acting debut with the 1995 hit movie 'Rangeela', which also starred Urmila Matondkar. Reliving the memories after 26 years, the actress recalled how the young Aditya was really sweet and she had a great time shooting with him.

As Urmila mentioned: "It was great fun shooting with Aditya for the movie 'Rangeela' when he was a kid, in fact, he didn't give too many retakes. He has been sweet and talented since he was a child."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor