Urvashi Rautela: I have learned Tamil fluently

Mumbai, July 27 Actress Urvashi Rautela is leaving no stones unturned for her Tamil debut film. She says she has even learned the language and shared that the yet-untitled movie will always hold a special place in her heart.

Urvashi on Monday had shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film on Instagram, where she could be seen coming out of a luxury yellow coloured sports car.

Urvashi told : "This film is very special to me as it's my Tamil debut film which is also multilingual and it's going to be releasing in all the major languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada."

Talking about her character, Urvashi said that she will be seen essaying the role of a microbiologist.

"Additionally, I also appear in the film as an IITIAN and Microbiologist conducting a study. I am totally excited about this second schedule because this is the first time I have properly shot it in Chennai after the first schedule occurred in Himachal Pradesh," the 27-year-old actress said.

She added: "The directors Jerald Arockiam and Joseph D sami with whom I am currently working with are truly special to me as they have supported me throughout. They have also worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajit Kumar."

She calls the yet-untitled film as a "perfect launchpad" for her in Tamil Cinema.

"Furthermore, I have learned Tamil fluently and continue to practice it. Throughout my life, this film will always hold a special place in my heart," she concluded.

