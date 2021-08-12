Vaibhav Ghuge debuts in music video 'Lagi Padi'

Mumbai, Aug 12 Choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge has made his debut in the music video 'Lagi Padi'. He made his television debut in the dance show 'Dance India Dance' Season 3 and is a dancer and choreographer for dance TV reality shows.

Talking about his debut in the music video, Vaibhav told : "Usually, I am busy choreographing. But, this was a different experience. Nothing has been choreographed by me in this song. It's been choreographed by Imran Malgunkar. He knows how I put my energy into it. It's my first video album featuring as a lead. The dance form is Bollywood freestyle in the music video."

Vaibhav Ghuge will be seen opposite dancer Anukriti Mona in the lead in 'Lagi Padi'. The song is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, produced by Aakarsha Sinha, sung by Jeetu Gaur and Abhijeeta Chauhan, and is written by Salim Begana.

"Vaibhav is a very good choreographer and dancer. His energy is very high at the time of the dance. It is a great and privileged thing for me to participate with him and dance with him," said Anukriti Mona.

'Lagi Padi' will release soon on the Sunshine Music YouTube channel.

