Vartika Tiwari opens up about battling insecurity during lockdown

Mumbai, Oct 3 Actress Vartika Tiwari has opened up about how she battled insecurity while she was stuck alone in her Mumbai apartment during the Covid-19 induced lockdown last year.

Talking about the same, Vartika said: "I was stuck alone in Mumbai in lockdown and one day I realised that apart from me, the one living being staying with me is my plant. I used to feel I won't be able to survive in this pandemic but the plant would live. There was so much insecurity."

Being inspired by the 'Sacred Games' dialogue "Sirf Trivedi bachega", Vartika named named her plant 'Trivedi' and shared a post on Facebook saying how it was her one and only support during the lockdown.

Recalling the same, the actress said: "So the whole idea was to explore my lockdown with Trivediji in this situation. It was my personal experience."

On the work front, Vartika features in Rajesh Tailang's short film titled 'Trivediji' which is somewhat similar to her real life experience.

The short film narrates the story of a woman stuck alone in an apartment during the Covid-19 pandemic with her aloe vera plant. Her food supplies start depleting while she has to survive with her plant.

'Trivediji' streams on MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor