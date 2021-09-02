Varun Dhawan arrives at Sidharth Shukla’s residence to bid his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star good-bye

Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, September 2. He was 40 at the time of his death.Sidharth Shukla's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan also arrived at the late actor's residence to meet his family. Earlier today, Varun took to social media platforms to express his shock and grief on Sidharth’s death. Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun Dhawan posted two images. The first was a close-up image of Sidharth Shukla and the next was a picture of Sidharth, Varun and Alia from the trailer launch event of their movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Sharing these images Varun wrote, “Rip brother” with a broken heart emoji. Varun also took to his Instagram handle to post the same picture of the trio. Actor Rashami Desai, who shared the screen with Sidharth Shukla in Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, reached his house in Mumbai to condole the death of the actor. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were vacationing till today, arrived in Mumbai airport on the evening of Thursday. Actor Maniesh Paul also arrived at the residence of Sidharth Shukla on Thursday evening to pay his respects to his family. Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of late Sidharth Shukla, who died of heart attack on Thursday morning, and wrote, "The way Sidharth made a huge place in all our hearts with his smile, his graceful personality and just being himself is so inspiring. Can’t fathom this. Truly heartbreaking (sic)."