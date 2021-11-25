Varun Dhawan's first look of movie 'Bhediya' is out now.

It is worth waiting for Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan's movies and this time with this unique avatar Varun is setting the fire. This look of Varun Dhawan as a Werewolf is so unique, the makers of the film "Bhediya" just unveiled the first poster and release date of the film.

The comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The release date of the film is 25 November 2022.

There are two things special in this movie first is Varun's werewolf look and the second is Varun and his wife Natasha's donation. During the shooting schedule, Varun Dhawan and his wife, designer Natasha Dalal donated ₹1 lakh (US$1,300) to the victims of a massive fire in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap and Longding districts in April 2021.

Varun Dhawan also shared his first look on Twitter. He wrote "Issi din agle saal, milte hai #Bhediya se. Releasing on 25th November 2022 in cinemas worldwide!#BhediyaFirstLook"



