Varun Sharma shares his experience attending AP Dhillon's concert amid pandemic

After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, actor Varun Sharma was spotted attending 'Brown Munde' fame singer AP Dhillon's concert in Chandigarh.

Sharing his experience attending the live concert amid coronavirus pandemic, Varun said, "December is the month of partying and last night was indeed amazing. After a year and half of not being able to experience such on-ground events, I was so excited to experience the vibe last night. The crowds were cheering. It was pure magic. When I was leaving the event, it dawned on me the year we've had to get past to get to this point. It feels so precious and I cherish it even more."

Varun even shared several videos of the concert on his Instagram Story.

Last week, AP Dhillon performed in Delhi, where Alia and Ranveer marked their presence.

