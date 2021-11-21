Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana hospitalised in critical condition

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has been hospitalised and is in critical condition. He had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors are working on reviving his condition after he suffered a septic shock and multi-organ failure. The artist was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. This was after he experienced fever and drowsiness, following treatment at home for COVID-19. As per reports, he is currently on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

A health bulletin released by the hospital read, “Kaikala Satyanarayana, was brought to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, on Saturday morning at 7.30 am with fever and drowsiness. He is been on respiratory support and tracheotomy at home following post Covid sequele. He is in severe septic shock, and multiorgan failure. Doctors attending on him and all efforts are on to restore his condition. The condition is very critical and prognosis and expected outcome is very poor.”The actor was earlier admitted to the hospital on October 30 after he fell down in his residence. On the work front, Kaikala was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu and Maharshi. Fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, he has over 650 movies to his credit as an actor. He was born on 25th July 1935 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. As a producer, he had bankrolled blockbusters such as Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, and Bangaru Kutumbam. He is the presenter of the KGF movies. The actor was the recipient of state Nandi award, and Raghupathi Venkaiah National award.

