Veteran actor Nam Moon Chul dies of colon cancer at 50

Noted South Korean actor Nam Moon Chul breathed his last on Monday morning after his prolonged battle with colon cancer. According to the late actor’s agency Management BK, Nam Moon Chul’s funeral will be held at the National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital, Goyang. Later, on October 6, the family will hold a procession at 6:20 AM KST.Soompi quoted the agency’s official statement, “This is actor Nam Moon Chul’s agency Management BK.Nam Moon Chul passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 a.m. on October 4, 2021.

The actor passed away at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling against the disease. ”The veteran actor debuted in the South Korean acting industry with the film ‘Break Out’ and later went on to appear in several films and dramas. Some of his best works include ‘Priests’, ‘Six Flying Dragons’, ‘Descendants Of The Sun’, ‘Hello, My Twenties, ‘Nokdu Flower’, ‘Mad For Each Other’ and more.