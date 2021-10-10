Veteran actor Sathyajith of Ankush fame passes away after prolonged illness

Senior actor Sathyajith passed away early on Sunday at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 72. The actor was suffering from a serious illness for several months. Sathyajith was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring Hospital, but failed to respond to the treatment. The last rites will be completed today.

Sathyajith’s real name is Syed Nizamuddin. He had a passion for acting since a young age and has acted in over 650 Kannada films. He won accolades for portraying the villain in most of his films. Due to ill-health, he had stayed away from acting for several years. Some of the notable films of Satyajit as an actor include Putnanja (1995), Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988), Chaitrada Premanjali (1992) and Apthamitra (2004)