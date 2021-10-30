Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain dies of COVID-19

Famous Bollywood and TV actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away. He was 73 years old. It is learned that he died due to corona. Yusuf Hussain has played notable roles in many movies and series. Yusuf Hussain had acted in movies like 'Vivah', 'Dhoom 2', 'Khoya Khoya Chand', 'Crazy Kakkad Family' and 'Road to Sangam'. News of Yusuf Hussain's death has sent shockwaves through the industry. Many celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Bhatt have tweeted tributes.

Hansal Mehta, who is married to Yusuf Hussain's daughter Safeena, mourned his father-in-law in an emotional Instagram post.It was Hansal Mehta who reported his demise on social media. In his emotional tribute to his father-in-law, Hansal Mehta wrote: "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father."

He added: "He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"





#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021