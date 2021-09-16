Veteran actress Bhagyashree sizzles in a blue monokini
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 16, 2021 05:47 PM2021-09-16T17:47:14+5:302021-09-16T17:47:46+5:30
Salman Khan’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ co-star Bhagyashree recently shared pictures in a monokini. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a few pictures of herself where she is seen looking stunning as ever in a blue monokini. She is seen wearing a light-blue sarong over her swimsuit. In another photo, Bhagyashree is seen splashing water in a pool.
Along with the pictures, she wrote, 'Flow, change, adapt! Life is what it is today.. in the NOW of the moment. Live it to the fullest, don't resist, don't be rigid, life is ever-changing, bringing with it a newness that keeps us alive. The senior actress also quoted Bruce Lee's 'Be Like Water' in her caption. On the work front, she was last seen in 'Thalaivi' that starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.