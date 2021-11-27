Veteran Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim passes away

Veteran songwriter Stephen Sondheim, who redefined the American musical theatre, has passed away. He was 91.

Stephen breathed his last on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn, Variety reported.

From the comedic 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' to the ground-breaking 'Company' and the experimental 'Pacific Overtures', his shows have had undoubtedly transformed the Broadway musical stage.

He's a recipient of Tony Awards plus a 2008 Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre. He also received a Pulitzer Prize ('Sunday in the Park'), and an Academy Award for the song 'Sooner or Later'.

( With inputs from ANI )

