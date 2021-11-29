Veteran choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away due to COVID-19

Veteran choreographer of Southern cinema Shiva Shankar master has passed away. He was 72 years old. He was infected with covid for the past few days. He was undergoing treatment at the IG Hospital in Hyderabad. He passed away last night. Mourning has spread to Tollywood and Bollywood over his demise. Many celebrities have paid tribute to him on social media.

A few days back, Shiva Shankar and his eldest son were infected with corona. He was later admitted to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, Shiva Shankar's condition started deteriorating and he was shifted to ICU.

Shiva Shankar has choreographed many iconic songs of Tollywood for four decades. He started his career in 1970. He worked with a number of veterans from the South. The famous song from Magadheera was also choreographed by Shiva Shankar. He was awarded the National Award in 2011 for this song.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had extended a helping hand when news came that Shiva Shankar could not get good treatment due to financial difficulties. After the death of Shiva Shankar, Sonu tweeted condolences. ‘Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir 💔'