Veteran director Thiagarajan found dead on Chennai street

Popular Tamil director M Thiagarajan breathed his last breath earlier today on December 8 . The filmmaker was found dead on the streets near AVM Studios in Chennai. He had directed blockbuster films like 'Maanagara Kaaval' starring Vijaykanth which was ironically the 150th film produced by AVM Productions. The ace filmmaker’s sudden and tragic death has left film lovers in a state of shock and social media is getting filled with condolence messages.

The directors union has expressed grief over the news of his death. Reportedly, in a Facebook post, by an assistant director had shared how M Thiagarajan died in front of the AVM Studios and his passion of making films had kept him alive despite all the odds. M Thiagarajan used to stay in a government-owned canteen also known as Amma Unavagam. Unfortunately, the director had to suffer in poverty and seems to have finally lost his life. Reportedly, M.Thiagarajan’s death is sending shock waves in the Kollywood industry. Also, the veterans of the industry have opined that for some reason he did not get many offers to direct a new film and that depressed him.

