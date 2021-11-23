Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dead? here's the exact truth

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has been receiving treatment at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals since the past few days. The 86-year-old was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and has been put on a ventilator ever since.His health is now improving and is less on ventilator support. However, a few TV news channels reported that Kaikala Satyanarayana is no more. Kaikala Satyanarayana's daughter has now rubbished the rumours stating he is well and recovering. Rama Devi in her statement today slammed the rumours that suggested that her father has passed away.

She said that her dad is getting better and urged TV media to not circulate fake news about him. "My father is responding to treatment. He is recovering steadily. He has started interacting with us. Yesterday, he gave a thumbs-up to the doctor, Madala Ravi garu. Nobody needs to be worried. TV channels should stop showing bad news," Rama Devi said. According to the health bulletin released by the hospital earlier, he has been kept on respiratory support and tracheotomy at home following post Covid sequelae.Kaikala was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu and Maharshi. He is fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Born on July 25, 1935, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, the veteran has acted in over 650 movies. He bankrolled films like Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, and Bangaru Kutumbam as producer. The actor was the recipient of the state Nandi award and the Raghupathi Venkaiah National award.