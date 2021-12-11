VicKat shares their Haldi ceremony's pictures, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

It is not wrong to say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is ruling the industry with their wedding. The newly married official couple are giving major couple goals, since yesterday after their marriage. The duo tied the knot at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. After the marriage the couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram with caption “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together".

And now the couple shared their Haldi ceremony pictures on their respective social media handles, Katrina and Vicky are looking so in love with each other in pictures, the duo and their family seems very happy together, everyone is seen enjoying the Haldi ceremony, while they caption their pictures as "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi". See the pictures here



It is reported that Katrina and Vicky are headed off from wedding venue in private jet, but it is still not confirmed yet, will they come back to Mumbai or will fly for their honeymoon which is reported to be in the Maldives. However both the families are came back to Mumbai, Vicky and Katrina's parents are spotted at the airport.