Vicky, Katrina hit the gym ahead of their lavish wedding

Mumbai, Dec 5 Just a few days before their big fat Indian wedding, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hitting the gym to look their best on their big day.

A few pictures taken on Saturday night show Vicky dressed in an olive green T-shirt paired with basketball shorts. He completed his look with a cap, face mask and white slippers. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor is seen holding a bag as he stands inside an elevator.

Another picture shows Katrina stepping out of a building dressed in a white tank top paired with black sunglasses and a face mask. She too has a bag hanging on her shoulder.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding has been one the most talked about celebrity marriages due to their privacy protocols.

The 'VicKat' wedding celebrations are taking place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

