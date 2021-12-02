Vicky-Katrina wedding: Meeting convened to discuss arrangements

Jaipur, Dec 2 Finally, it's official that Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district some time next week.

Till date, there was no official confirmation either by the bride or the groom to be, or the district administration.

However, the district administration on Thursday issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd controlling measures in the wake of the high-profile wedding of Vicky and Katrina.

The order issued by Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi said that the meeting will be chaired by the District Collector, and will be attended the by the Superintendent of police, representatives of the hotel, forest rangers and other officials.

