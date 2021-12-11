Vicky Kaushal and Katrina gave beautiful hamper with a note, to the guest who could not make it to their wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Soon, several Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Prabhu, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and more congratulated the couple in the comment section.



Many celebs like Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Apurva Mehta, Anaita Shroff Adjania and many more were present in the wedding, but there are also some big names who were invited in the grand wedding but they could not able to attend Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding because of some work commitments.

According to reports Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt,and Anushka Sharma were also at the guestlist, but they couldn't able to make it, but Vicky Kaushal and Katrina sent their guest a beautiful message with gift hamper, who couldn't make It to their wedding.

The picture of note and hampre is going so viral on social media, where it's been seen the hamper is full of sweets and dry fruits, whereas the note reads a beautiful message "On Dec 9th, by the grace of God and with blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot! Despite our wishes, we were unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being part of our family. Love, Katrina & Vicky." the note reads.