Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif begin their journey together, share their first official pictures as husband and wife

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. As per ANI, the couple took the ‘pheras’ on Thursday afternoon.Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a red lehenga while Vicky was seen donning an ivory white sherwani for the ceremony. Soon, several Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Prabhu, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and more congratulated the couple in the comment section.

