Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's wedding menu hints towards some delicious dishes

It's not enough when it comes to Katrina and Vicky's wedding updates, people and media are going crazy as the couple is soon getting married on 9th December in Six Sense fort Barwara, the preparations are going in full swing, ever since the news come to fore of the duo's wedding its setting headlines every day.



Reportedly both the families are headed towards the wedding venue and the media is doing their best to give all updates about the biggest wedding of Bollywood.

Now one more news come to fore that the menu of the wedding is going to be so delicious, the media reported that around 100 confectioners from Mumbai have already reached the Six Senses Fort Barwara to make a delicious dessert, they further also spotted the big vegetable truck headed towards the venue in which vegetables like mushrooms, spinach, and cabbage were included, it seems that the wedding menu will be mouth-watering and delicious for the guest.



Apart from this, the security picture in front of the wedding venue is also going so viral on social media. Earlier Paparazzi also spotted Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turcotte at Jaipur airport with her husband and child, it is said that she was heading towards the wedding venue.