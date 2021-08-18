Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get engaged? here's the exact truth

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship rumours have been doing the rumours for a very long time. The two have been hanging out together for film screenings and late night outings but the duo have never publicly acknowledged their relationship. Recently, the two of them were spotted dodging the photographers at the special screening of Shershaah. Now, according to a latest rumour doing rounds on the internet, it is being said that Vicky and Katrina have exchanged rings during a secret roka ceremony. Even though there is no confirmation about their engagement yet, Netizens have already started pouring in congratulatory messages on social media.

However, now their respective teams have denied the reports, stating that they are currently shooting for their projects and are not engaged. According to a News18 report, the Dhoom 3 actress is not currently in Mumbai. The actress is shooting in Russia for the foreign schedule of her upcoming film Tiger 3. Salman Khan, who will be seen opposite her in the film, will reportedly join Katrina and the rest of the team soon. Meanwhile, Vicky, who was shooting in Pondicherry for Mr Lele, returned to Mumbai a few days back. On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

