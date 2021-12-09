Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif share official photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

Hold your breath, the first official pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dreamy regal wedding are finally out and we can't take our eyes off the newly married bride and groom.

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday, the couple shared captivating pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites.

The snaps beautifully capture the different cultures and religions coming together for the union of the star couple in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehenga whose border was adorned with broad golden gota. She chose a royal Rajputana style jewellery inclusive of an elegant Rani Haar, mattha patti, huge nath, heavy earrings, royal bangles, rings and Punjabi style kalira. She tied her hair in a bun adorned by traditional floral gajra.

Her prince charming, Vicky also looked dapper in a gold Achkan, a sherwani, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and a pearl-green necklace.

While the first picture is captured from the garland ceremony, the second shows the couple taking 'pheras'. The third and fourth candid pictures see the duo embracing each other.

The newlyweds wrote the same caption for the post that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The post garnered more than one million likes within a few minutes of being posted. Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Harrdy Sandhu and Tiger Shroff among others poured in congratulatory messages for the stars in the comments section.

As per close sources, the couple took the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor