Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to host grand reception in Mumbai for their B-town friends?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning a big reception in Mumbai post their Rajasthan wedding. Speculations are rife that the couple wants to ensure that those who don't manage to travel to Rajasthan for their shaadi can join the celebrations. The guest list will also include their media friends. The plan for the same is currently being discussed by the couple’s wedding planners and names are being added to the invite list.As per a report of India Today, a friend close to the couple revealed that Vicky and Katrina are quite occupied with all planning related to the wedding. Amid it, the friend told the news channel that Vicky and Katrina have decided to host a Mumbai reception for industry friends who are unable to travel for their wedding. Not just this, it was also claimed in the report that Katrina and Vicky want to invite their media friends too to the reception.

The source told India Today, "Vicky and Katrina are in the thick of the wedding preparations. Everything from the guest list to the food menu is being planned to the smallest detail. They chose to have a Mumbai reception so that those who are unable to make it to the wedding can be with the couple in the Bollywood capital. Apart from their industry colleagues, the couple also has plans to invite their media friends. Earlier, ahead of their wedding Vicky was spotted and snapped by the paparazzi exiting Katrina’s house after visiting her. In the pictures, the actor is seen sitting inside his car busy on his phone. Dressed in a casual grey tee, he is seen looking dashing as ever. His cool shades complemented his overall look. On the work front, Vicky, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw’s biopic and Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ in his kitty.