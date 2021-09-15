Vicky Kaushal to make an appearance on popular reality show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in Discovery’s popular reality show in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild Bear Grylls. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a survival skills reality show that involves Indian celebrities venturing into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer. The new season comes after the overwhelming success of episodes featuring actor Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last season. This franchise will first premiere on Discovery+ app.

Before Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn came on board to feature on an episode of Discovery's adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. As per reports, the actor is already in the Maldives for the shoot. The show is similar to Grylls’ international show for NBC and National Geographic called Running Wild with Bear Grylls, that has hosted actors Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama. On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020). He has biographical films Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur in his kitty.

