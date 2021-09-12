Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh to skip theatrical release?

The makers of Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited film Sardar Udham Singh is looking to skip theatres and opt for direct-OTT release via Amazon Prime. “Sardar Udham Singh will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the Dussehra weekend. The tentative release date at the moment is October 16 and the team is supremely excited to present their film to the audience. It was meant for a theatrical viewing; however, an unprecedented situation has resulted in a direct to OTT premiere,” a source revealed to Pinkvilla. While the shoot of Sardar Udham Singh was wrapped up in December 2019, the team took long on the post production, as it’s said to be a big scale biopic made on a massive budget.

“In-fact, Shoojit and co. had sold Gulabo Sitabo to Amazon in the early days of pandemic only because they could hold on to Sardar Udham Singh for a theatrical release. It has been 15 months since then, and the virus is still hovering around the globe. The exhibition section too is far off from revival and given the kind of money involved in the film, the makers thought, it’s best to arrive in the digital world,” the source added. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Fans have been excited about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Sardar Udham Singh, ever since the first look of the actor was released in 2019. Vicky will be seen alongside Banita Sandhu. The actress was last seen in Sircar's October opposite Varun Dhawan. Vicky has several other projects in the pipeline. These include Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and comedy drama Mr Lele.

