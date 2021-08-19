Vicky Kaushal's superhero flick, The Immortal Ashwatthama not shelved, just delayed

Vicky Kaushal's superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, is one of his most eagerly awaited flicks. The project unites Vicky with Aditya Dhar helmed, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Recenty, speculations were rife that, the film has been shelved due to monetary issues. Now, according to a report, in Pinkvilla, the Sara Ali Khan starrer, has only been delayed by a few months. A source in the report, was quoted as saying, Looking at the ongoing situation because of the pandemic and its impact on the theatres and the industry, the makers felt the need to re-analyse the budget of the film, including the portion dedicated to the VFX for the movie. So they are reworking on that now, and need some time for that. The Immortal Ashwatthama is a dream project for the makers, and they want to make it the right way,” informs a source close to the development. The informer also adds that for now Vicky and Sara have stopped prepping for the film, and will resume once everything is streamlined.

Because of the pandemic, the makers were even finding it difficult to find appropriate locations to shoot for the film. “There were also some Visa issues, so they felt it best to delay the film for now. They will relook at the locations once things get back to normal,” adds the source. Reportedly, Suniel Shetty and Jaideep Ahlawat were also in talks with the makers to play pivotal roles in the film. Currently, Vicky is filming for Mr Lele co-starring Kiara Advani. Last night, Kiara shared glimpses of some tasty midnight snacks. She was gorging on the delicious treats on the sets of Mr Lele. The actress tagged Vicky and their co-star Akshay Arora and wrote, “Midnight munchies on set.” “I’m not sharing.” she wrote along with another post. Vicky wrapped up filming for Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar, before the pandemic. The shooting for the upcoming family comedy-drama, The Great Indian Family, also starring Manushi Chhillar has been concluded. Vicky’s next biopic is a war drama titled Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. They have previously worked together in Raazi. Vicky will also portray the main character in Karan Johar’s much-delayed magnum opus, Takht.



