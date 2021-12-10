Vicky's heartfelt speech left Katrina into tears

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.



The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Soon, several Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Prabhu, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and more congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Eeveryone seems to be very curious to know everything about the duo's wedding, well we have a lovely news for you, after the Varmala Vicky Kaushal heartfelt speech for Katrina which left the diva into tears.



A close friend of couple who was present in the marriage told one entertainment portal about the wedding he said, "A lot of people raised questions about their decision to get married just within a year and a half of their courtship. But we know how madly they have been in love. In fact, Katrina has been her happiest self with Vicky. He treats her like a Queen and gives her something she has always wanted in all her relationships - respect and value. We were also sure they will be married but yes, we also didn't know if it would happen this year itself."



He further added, "Right after the varmala ceremony and the entire wedding, Vicky gave a very heartfelt speech on how Katrina has changed his life and expressed his love for her. That got Katrina happily emotional and she almost teared up. It was a wonderful speech for sure."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky's family are returned to Mumbai.