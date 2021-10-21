VIDEO! Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office with her father Chunky Panday

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is in Arthur Road Jail in the cruise drugs party case. Actor Chunky Pandey's daughter and actress Ananya Panday is now on the NCB's radar as Aryan's arrest has caused a stir in Bollywood. Ananya, along with her father Chunky Pandey, has arrived at the NCB office today for questioning after being summoned by the NCB. In fact, Ananya Pandey was asked by the NCB to appear for questioning at 2 pm today.

On Thursday, an NCB team reached the house of Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey for investigation. After the NCB searched Ananya Pandey's Ananya's house in Bandra, the NCB team reached Mannat at Shah Rukh Khan's house. NCB team has seized some documents from Ananya's house. Ananya was also summoned by the NCB for questioning at 2 pm today. However, it is late which means 4.15 pm , she arrived at the NCB office in Ballard Pier with her father for questioning.

According to reports, the day Aryan was arrested by the NCB on a cruise. Ananya Pandey was also present at the party on the cruise that day. But she was allegedly let go by the NCB. But with Ananya Pandey's name in Aryan's chat, NCB is in action mode. Ananya is a good friend of Aryan. Aryan's sister Suhana Khan is also Ananya's best friend.

