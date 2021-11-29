VIDEO! Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband gets angry, fights with Karan Kundra

Rakhi Sawant has made an entry in 'Bigg Boss 15'. She is accompanied by her husband Ritesh. Now big fights have started in the house of Bigg Boss. Yes, less than a day after coming in the house, Rakhi Sawant and Riteish got into trouble with Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prakash. Rakhi and Riteish think that Karan and Tejaswi's relationship in Bigg Boss's house is fake. Naturally Karan and Tejaswi are upset. There was a heated argument between Riteish and Karan Kundra. Its promo is currently going viral.

Yesterday, in the Weekend Ka War episode, Neha Dhupia came to the house of Bigg Boss. As soon as she got home, she started pointing out the faults in one of the contestants. The members of the household were also given the task of pointing out each other's faults. This led to a rift between Riteish and Karan Kundra.

When Karan Kundra is asked what is wrong with Riteish, Karan picks up a poster saying 'Coward'. He also explains the reason behind calling Riteish a 'coward'. Rakhi's husband Riteish gets angry when he says that the man who keeps the value of stock above his wife is cowardly according to me. This is my private matter, he says angrily. But Karan Kundra further calls him a 'coward'. This causes Riteish's temper to rise and run over Karan's body. The other contestants try to cover both.