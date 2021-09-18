VIDEO! Rakhi Sawant slams AAP leader Raghav Chadha after he called Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is always in the spotlight due to her quirky and controversial statements. But this time Rakhi Sawant has become a topic of discussion without doing anything. Rakhi Sawant's name is currently at the center of Punjab politics. Rakhi Sawant has come under discussion with a statement made by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadda. Chadda has called Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics.

Rakhi Sawant's name has been mentioned in a dispute between two leaders in politics and it is also being criticized. Rakhi Sawant has expressed anger over her name being taken into political controversy. In an interview given to a news channel, Rakhi has given a direct warning to Raghav Chadda. "kisi shamat ayi hai jo mere pe comment kar rahe hai’? (Whose end has arrived that commenting on me?). When told that an AAP leader invoked her name, she said that she does not care about any ‘AAP ka neta’ or ‘Baap ka neta’ (AAP’s leader or father’s leader).

Rakhi Sawant then addressed Raghav Chadha directly. ‘Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr. Chadha ho naa, mera naam loge naa, to tumhara Chadha utar dungi’, the celebrity said in her characteristic style.



