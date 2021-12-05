Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahatani fly to an undisclosed location

Vidyut Jammwal was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his fiancee, fashion designer Nandita Mathani. The adorable couple was seen at the Mumbai airport's departure terminal. Vidyut and Nandita even posed together for the shutterbugs. Vidyut then waved for the cameras before he escorted Nandita through the gates. Vidyut got engaged to his rumoured girlfriend Nandita Mahtani in September.

Vidyut shared two pictures with Nandita. In the first, they were seen climbing a wall, tied to harnesses and holding each other's hands. The second one showed them posing in front of the Taj Mahal, with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.”Nandita also shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21." She added a third picture in which they were seen posing next to a pool.Their posts got reactions from their industry friends. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani. Well done @mevidyutjammwal.” Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Yay! Congratulations nandiii!!!”Vidyut and Nandita were in Agra on September 1, which was when he popped the question. On the work front, Vidyut was last seen in Sanak which received positive response upon its release.

