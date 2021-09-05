Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani get engaged, couple fell in love 5 months ago

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have been engaged. In the photos, Vidyut and Nandita are seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal, holding hands and posing for the camera. He is wearing a loose white shirt with white pants while she is in a white T-shirt and a floral skirt. There is also a large diamond ring on her ring finger. Another picture shows Vidyut and Nandita facing each other with her about to touch her face with her hand. According to a E-times report, the couple fell in love 5 months ago. Prior to Vidyut, Nandita was in a rocky relationship with Dino Morea. Prior to Nandita, Vidyut was in a relationship with Mona Singh for 2 years.

Mona is now married to an entrepreneur, Shyam Gopalan. Earlier, actress Neha Dhupia confirmed the engagement news on her Instagram story. Neha shared an outlet's news story about Vidyut and Nandita on her IG story and captioned it as, "Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani." She also added a red heart sticker in her story. On the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie. His upcoming projects also include the action thriller Sanak.


