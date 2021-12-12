Vidyut Jammwal gets emotional as he remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of late Sidharth Shukla’s first birth anniversary, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle to share a prayer in honour of his best friend. Sidharth left for his heavenly abode after suffering from a heart attack in September this year. The entire film industry was in a state of shock after his sudden demise. He is survived by his mother and sister.Vidyut, who shared a close bond with the late actor, had said in an interview that Sidharth was his first gym friend and he saw him at the gym for the first time in 2004. Vidyut had also revealed that the last time they met he told him that he is the only guy in his life about whom he knows what he was wearing when they met for the first time.

Currently, the Force star is is in Egypt shooting ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’, however being on shoot didn’t stop him from celebrating his birthday. His lover Nandita Mahtani, with whom he got engaged in September, is also in Egypt with him and she held quite a birthday bash for him. On the professional front, Vidyut is busy shooting for the 2020 action thriller, 'Khuda Haafiz’ sequel, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. The movie stars Shivaleeka Oberoi alongside the actor.