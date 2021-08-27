Vijay Sethupathi's political thriller Tughlaq Durbar to release on Netflix

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Friday announced that his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar will premiere on Netflix. The film directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan will be releasing soon on Netflix. Tughlaq Durbar stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles.Vijay Sethupathi, who recently dropped the music album of Tughlaq Durbar online, took to Twitter on Friday, August 27, to announce that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on August 31.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in lead roles, Tughlaq Durbar will release soon on Netflix. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, Tughlaq Durbar is a political thriller. Tughlaq Durbar's makers initially roped in Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Due to date clashes, she had to opt out and then Raashi Khanna was chosen as replacement. Parthiban will play a pivotal role in the film. Vijay and Parthiban are collaborating once again after working together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Tughlaq Durbar is produced by Lalit Kumar under his home banner, Seven Screen Studio.

