Vijayendra Kumeria talks about role, shooting experience in new normal

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who is currently seen as 'Darsh Rawal' in the show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha', is elated with the response he is receiving.

Vijayendra says the character of Darsh has added to his career profile and for him playing the role of a blind man was really beneficial. Adds Vijayendra: "Now I'm playing a normal man, the story has evolved and audiences like the new track."

On being asked how it is to shoot in the new normal, he says: "Living in the new normal is a way of life, shooting schedules are early and they wind up timely too. Post shoot I am getting to focus on other things, time management is very important and I believe in living life one day at a time".

The show started with a love story between a blind photographer Darsh Rawal and a simple, selfless girl 'Nandini'. Now things have changed between them due to mutual differences.

The 34-year-old known for his role in the show 'Udaan' shares about his working experience with co-stars Narayani Shastri who portrays the role of his mother and Richa Rathore essaying the character of his wife Nandini. He says it is fantastic to work with Narayani as well as Richa: "Narayani and my scenes as mother and son turn out quite well. Audiences are waiting for the reunion of Darsh and Nandini and that is making the drama all the more interesting."

Produced by Amir and Sonali Jaffar 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' airs on Star Plus.

