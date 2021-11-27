Vikas Kumar recollects when he was in complete awe of Sushmita Sen

Mumbai, Nov 27 After making a mark with an International Emmy nomination, Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya' starring Sushmita Sen is returning with its second season on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

As the audience eagerly awaits the release of the second season, actor Vikas Kumar recently spoke about one incident when the entire crew was partying in order to unwind after a demanding day at the shoot. The highlight of the night was Vikas shaking a leg with the show's lead Sushmita.

Recalling the party night, the actor said, "An incident with Sushmita that I'll never forget actually happened off set. During one of our parties after a hard day at work, Sushmita was teaching me a few moves from a song of hers in 'Main Hoon Na'. That's the one time I was in complete awe!"

"I called out to the crew watching, 'I am dancing with THE Sushmita Sen…Koi record karo yaar! (someone please record)' Sushmita turned me around, 'Khan saab! Look into my eyes, don't ruin the moment!' Bas! Uske baad toh kya hi dance kar paata main! (how could I have danced after that)," he added.

Vikas also spoke about the show's creator and director Ram Madhvani and explained his work process, he said, "Ram's direction is 'invisible'. He rarely 'instructs' his actors. This season, while we were filming the very last shot, after the first take, which everyone seemed to have liked, Ram, in a most unobtrusive manner, came to me and said, 'That was good, but this time, instead of being angry, maybe you could play hurt'. That's it. What came out was more effective and is the take that has stayed in the edit."

Lauding the show creator and his co-actor, Vikas says, "Ram and Sushmita are very kind people and ace professionals. Ram as a director/producer and Sushmita as a co-actor, greatly contribute to enhancing your performance. What else could one ask for? I will always look forward to working with them."

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films and conceptualised and created for India by Ram Madhvani, 'Aarya' is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza' by NL Film (Banijay Group).

The second season also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana and Dilnaz Irani.

