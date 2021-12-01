Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey starrer '420 IPC' trailer out

Mumbai, Dec 1 Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra starrer suspense drama film '420 IPC' is releasing on December 17.

The trailer was released on Tuesday.

The trailer shows Vinay as a simple Chartered Accountant named Keswani who has influential clients like the Deputy Director of MMRDA. When this client is arrested by the CBI for a Rs 1200 crore scam and when another client accuses Keswani of stealing and forging 3 blank cheques of Rs 50 lakh each, Keswani's life turns upside down as he fights the grave accusations of theft, forgery, and attempted bank fraud.

The film is directed by Manish Gupta who said, "After exploring murder mysteries and false rape cases in my previous films, I wanted to make a suspense film that did not involve a violent crime and had subtle humour. I'd got the idea for 420 IPC during my extensive three years of research for Section 375 that brought me face to face with court procedures in economic offense cases - which I found to be an unexplored premise for a film".

Vinay said, "I believe in the power of good writing and that's what ‘420 IPC' is. It's a tight script written by Manish Gupta with an edgy plot that will keep the audience hooked till the last frame. I play a simple family man, a chartered accountant, who finds himself in the midst of a scam."

Ranvir Shorey mentioned, "In ‘420 IPC', I am portraying the role of an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor which is something I haven't done before. This is a riveting suspense film about an economic offense which is an uncharted topic in Bollywood, so I am excited to see the audience's reaction to the trailer and the film".

Produced by ZEE Studios and Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar, the film releases on ZEE5.

