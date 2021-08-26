Vinayak Bahl, Shobhit Aggarwal's romantic track 'Mahiya' released

Mumbai, Aug 26 Independent artists Vinayak Bahl and Shobhit Aggarwal have come together for a romantic track titled 'Mahiya'.

Presented by On Stage Rekords, the song was released on Wednesday.

In an exclusive conversation with , Vinayak Bahl shared the thought behind the song. "'Mahiya' happened as one of us was in a transition phase from being heartbroken to finding love that was bringing back the life which was missing."

While Vinayak is the singer, Shobhit has penned the lyrics, they both have also composed the song. Shobhit runs a CA firm by day and writes his music in his free time. The duo are inspired by bands such as Jal, Raeth, Roxen, Lucky Ali, and others.

The happy romantic number 'Mahiya' is a narrative space of proposal and an innocent feeling of falling in love.

Elaborating on the mood of the song, Vinayak said, "Shobhit penned down some of the thoughts exchanged between us and wrote the full song having our talks in his thoughts, a repeating question in his head of how will it feel to be in love again?"

"Shobhit and I jammed over the lyrics of the song and we composed the song in a couple of hours, as our thoughts had created a mood of happiness and fulfilment," said Vinayak, who took up music at a very early age.

Talking about the varied instruments used in creating the song, Vinayak said, "A variety of instrumental combinations have been put in the track. Just to name a few there is a mix of various guitars, drums, pads, synth and some beautiful new age electronic instrumental libraries have also been used."

'Mahiya' has released on On Stage Rekords' YouTube channel and on all audio streaming apps.

